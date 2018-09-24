Baltimore Orioles (45-110, fifth in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (105-51, first in AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (8-15, 5.37 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 172 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore meet to open the three-game series. The Red Sox head into the contest with a nine and a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston is hitting .267 as a team this year, Mookie Betts’ mark of .343 leads the team. The Orioles have gone 9-20 in games started by Bundy. Baltimore’s lineup has 198 home runs this year, Trey Mancini paces them with 23 homers. In their last meeting on Aug. 12, Chris Sale earned the win in a 4-1 victory for the Red Sox.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Jones has 15 home runs and 60 RBIs in 138 games for the Orioles. D.J. Stewart has two home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .640 over his past 10 games for Baltimore. J.D. Martinez has 41 home runs this season, second in the American League. Brock Holt has three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .875 over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .260 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by four runs. Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by nine runs.

