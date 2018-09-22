Boston Red Sox (105-49, first in AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (85-68, first in AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) Indians: Mike Clevinger (12-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 196 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians come into the contest with a 14-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez paces the team with 103 RBIs. The Red Sox have gone 21-10 in Porcello’s starts this season. Boston has a collective .268 batting average this year, led by Mookie Betts’ .339 mark. The Red Sox won Friday’s contest 7-5. Matt Barnes picked up his sixth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez is batting .330 with a .390 on-base percentage and .627 slugging percentage in 144 games this season for the Red Sox. Brock Holt has three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .909 over his past 10 games for Boston. Francisco Lindor is batting .282 with a .350 on-base percentage and .528 slugging percentage in 150 games this season for the Indians. Michael Brantley has three home runs and four RBIs while slugging .610 over his past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run. Indians: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports