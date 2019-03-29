Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in the AL East in 2018) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-73, third in the AL West in 2018)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 45-36 in home games in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 176 total home runs last season.

The Red Sox went 51-30 away from home in 2018. Boston pitchers struck out 9.6 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.25.

Mariners Injuries: Daniel Vogelbach: day-to-day (left elbow soreness).

Red Sox Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.