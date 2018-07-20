Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper, bottom, steals second base against Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, top, during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Ozzie Albies has been pulled from the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals because of right hamstring tightness.

The Braves say the All-Star second baseman was lifted Friday as a precaution. Albies may have been injured running the bases during the first inning, when he hit an RBI double, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being hit for in the third inning.

Albies, 21, returned from the All-Star break leading the NL in at-bats (405), runs (74), extra-base hits (52) and total bases (209). He is tied for the league lead in doubles (29) with teammate and fellow All-Star Nick Markakis. Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs.

The Braves entered Friday a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.

