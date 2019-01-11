ATLANTA — The Braves have agreed to a $5,475,000, one-year deal with Mike Foltynewicz, avoiding arbitration with the All-Star right-hander.

Atlanta also avoided arbitration with its other six players who were eligible, agreeing with right-hander Kevin Gausman ($9.35 million), relievers Sam Freeman ($1,575,000), Arodys Vizcaíno ($4.8 million) and Dan Winkler ($1.61 million), infielder Charlie Culberson ($1,395,000) and outfielder Adam Duvall ($2,875,000).

Foltynewicz went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts last season and was a big reason the Braves were the surprise NL East champions. His role as staff ace was clear when he was the choice of manager Brian Snitker to pitch Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

___

