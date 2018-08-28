Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers, left, and relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) celebrate after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Catcher Tyler Flowers has agreed to a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves that could keep him with the team through the 2020 season.

The agreement announced Tuesday by the Braves includes a $4 million contract for 2019 and a $6 million club option, with a $2 million buyout, for 2020.

The 32-year-old Flowers is hitting .225 with five homers in his third year with Atlanta while sharing playing time with Kurt Suzuki. Flowers hit a career-high .281 with 12 homers in 2017.

Flowers was drafted by the Braves in 2005 and traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2008. He played parts of seven seasons in Chicago before coming to Atlanta as a free agent in 2016.

