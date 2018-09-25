Atlanta Braves (88-68, first in NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-83, fourth in NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Touki Toussaint (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets have gone 15-8 in games started by Syndergaard. New York pitchers are averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Daniel Zamora leads the staff with a mark of 16.4. The Braves enter the matchup with a nine and a half-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. Atlanta is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Freddie Freeman’s mark of .311. In their last meeting on Aug. 5, A.J. Minter earned the win in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Markakis has 14 home runs and 93 RBIs in 156 games for the Braves. Ender Inciarte has a .400 batting average with 14 hits and two RBIs over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Michael Conforto has 27 home runs and 80 RBIs in 147 games for the Mets. Amed Rosario has 14 hits and is batting .304 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by two runs. Mets: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

