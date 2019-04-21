Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson reacts after being injured on an RBI-single by Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2019. Anderson left the game after the play. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson was pulled from his start against Toronto with a left ankle sprain he injured running off the mound in the third inning.

Randal Grichuk hit a slow infield grounder in between third base and the mound. Anderson quickly moved to field the ball, slipped, then got up limping as a team trainer came out along with manager Bob Melvin.

After a brief discussion Anderson threw two warmup pitches before Melvin called for reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and retired eight batters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.