Colorado Rockies (91-72, second in NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: Tyler Anderson Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin

NLDS: Brewers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee leads the series 1-0 after defeating Colorado 3-2 in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday. Milwaukee’s lineup has 218 home runs this season, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. The Rockies have gone 7-3 in their last 10 outings. Colorado has slugged .435 this season, Trevor Story paces the team with a mark of .567. The Brewers won Thursday’s contest 3-2. Joakim Soria picked up his first win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 104 runs and 110 RBIs for the Rockies this year. David Dahl has six home runs and 15 RBIs while slugging .698 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Jesus Aguilar is hitting .274 with 135 hits and 35 home runs in 149 games this year for the Brewers. Ryan Braun has five home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .829 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports