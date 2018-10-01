Milwaukee Brewers (95-67, first in NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (95-67, first in NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: TBD Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-11, 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs and Brewers will meet to decide the NL Central division champion. Chicago is hitting a collective .259 on the season, led by Ben Zobrist’s mark of .308. The Brewers look to preserve a seven-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s lineup has 166 home runs this season, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. In their last meeting on Sept. 12, Josh Hader earned the win in a 5-1 victory for the Brewers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 35 home runs and 108 RBIs this year for the Brewers. Ryan Braun has five home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .931 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Javier Baez is hitting .291 with 175 hits and 34 home runs in 159 games this year for the Cubs. Daniel Murphy has 16 hits and is batting .381 over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .272 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs. Cubs: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

