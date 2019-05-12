CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A San Antonio and optioned reliever Burch Smith to their top farm club.

The addition of Barnes gives Milwaukee a fresh arm in the bullpen a day after its 15-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs. Smith pitched the final 3 1/3 innings Saturday, surrendering Willson Contreras’ game-ending homer.

Barnes also began the year with the Brewers, going 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA in 13 appearances before he was sent down on May 2.

The Brewers announced the moves before Sunday night’s series finale against the Cubs.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Burch Smith leaves the field after Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras hit the game-winning solo home run during the 15th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Chicago. The Cubs won 2-1. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

