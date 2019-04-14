Milwaukee Brewers (10-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 4.24 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (0-1, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will sweep the series over Los Angeles with a win.

The Dodgers finished 45-37 in home games in 2018. Los Angeles hit 235 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last season.

The Brewers went 45-37 away from home in 2018. Milwaukee averaged 8.6 hits per game last season, batting .252 as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

