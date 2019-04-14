Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Moustakas watches his solo home run next to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Dodgers 4-1 Saturday night, sending Los Angeles to its sixth straight loss.

The Dodgers didn’t have a hit after Alex Verdugo’s leadoff single in the fifth inning. Brewers pitchers retired the final 14 batters.

Moustakas went deep on Caleb Ferguson’s first pitch in the second. Arcia homered off reliever Dennis Santana to begin the fourth, making it 2-0.

The Brewers managed nine hits on a night when Christian Yelich was hitless in five at-bats.

Milwaukee turned three double plays behind Zach Davies (2-0). He allowed one run and eight hits in seven innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

Junior Guerra earned his first save.

Cody Bellinger hit his NL-leading ninth homer in the fourth on his bobblehead night, leaving the Dodgers trailing 2-1. Their 33 homers top the NL.

Travis Shaw’s single down the right-field line scored two more runs in the fifth, extending Milwaukee’s lead to 4-1. Former Dodger Yasmani Grandal opened the inning by getting hit by a pitch before Moustakas singled and Jesús Aguilar walked to load the bases.

Ferguson (1-1) started in a bullpen game for the Dodgers, who put Hyun Jin-Ryu on the injured list earlier in the week with a groin injury. They ran through a total of six pitchers.

Ferguson allowed one run and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out two and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Shaw (right hand) returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Friday. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning Wednesday against the Angels. ... RHP Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) was set to pitch one inning for Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday night.

Dodgers: 1B Max Muncy returned to the lineup after being out Friday. He took a groundball off his right index finger while playing 2B on Thursday in St. Louis and the finger swelled and blistered.

EJECTED FROM AFAR

Dodgers C Russell Martin was ejected for comments from the bench in the fourth by home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak. C Austin Barnes struck out looking to end the inning, stranding runners on second and third when Martin let loose.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacín (2-1, 4.24 ERA) is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 12 regular-season games (11 starts) at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 3.78) he took his first loss in St. Louis after allowing four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

