Detroit Tigers (64-97, third in AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (94-67, second in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, eight strikeouts) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (9-11, 4.34 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers head into the matchup tied with Chicago for first in the NL Central. Milwaukee’s lineup has 216 home runs this season, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. The Tigers will try to end a four-game slide. Detroit is hitting a collective .242 this year, led by Nicholas Castellanos’ mark of .299. In Saturday’s game, the Brewers defeated the Tigers 6-5. Joakim Soria got the win for Milwaukee, his third on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 78 runs and 54 RBIs for the Tigers this season. Niko Goodrum has 12 hits and is batting .316 over his past 10 games for Detroit. Jesus Aguilar has 78 runs and 105 RBIs for the Brewers this year. Ryan Braun has five home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .800 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs. Brewers: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

