St. Louis Cardinals (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 2.79 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 6.91 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts St. Louis to begin a three-game series.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee hit .252 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last year.

The Cardinals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 9 total triples last season. The Brewers won the season series 3-1 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.