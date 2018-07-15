Milwaukee Brewers’ Jonathan Villar (5) can’t hold the bag as Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran (19) reaches to make the tag, after going first to third on a single by Hernan Perez in the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — The Milwaukee Brewers placed infielder Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right thumb strain.

Villar injured his thumb sliding into third base in Milwaukee’s 6-3 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pirates on Saturday.

He will have an MRI later Sunday. There is not a timeframe for his return. Villar hit .261 with six home runs and 22 RBIs over 87 games.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He has a .257 average, four homers and 12 RBIs in 46 major league games.

Villar is the 10th Brewers player on the disabled list, with five of them suffering injuries in the final 10 days before the All-Star break.

“That’s a lot. We’re fortunate that we have a lot of depth,” assistant general manager Matt Arnold said. “We’re looking at hopefully getting a lot of those guys back here shortly after the break.”

Milwaukee is 2-7 in that stretch, including five straight losses, and ceded first place in the NL Central to the Chicago Cubs.

