Detroit Tigers (64-95, third in AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-67, second in NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (7-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (2-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers enter the contest as winners of their last four games. Milwaukee pitchers are holding opponents to just a .233 batting average this season. The Tigers have gone 11-13 in games started by Zimmermann. The Detroit offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Nicholas Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .298.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario is batting .225 with a .316 on-base percentage and .398 slugging percentage in 141 games this season for the Tigers. Christin Stewart has a .257 batting average, nine hits and nine RBIs over his past 10 games for Detroit. Christian Yelich has 33 home runs and 104 RBIs this year for the Brewers. Jesus Aguilar has 10 hits and is batting .278 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 22 runs. Brewers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs.

