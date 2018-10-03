Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell answers questions during a news conference for the National League Divisional Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says he will open the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies with a bullpen day on the mound.

The Rockies are turning to Antonio Senzatela to start Game 1 at Miller Park on Thursday. The right-hander is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 games, including 13 starts.

Counsell says he hasn’t decided the order of relievers he’ll use in the series opener. The bullpen is a strength for the Brewers, who will have had two days’ rest after beating the Chicago Cubs on Monday in a tiebreaking game for the NL Central.

Counsell says right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will start Game 2 on Friday. Chacin has been the team’s best starter after going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts in his first season in Milwaukee.

Manager Bud Black says he’s leaning toward starting Tyler Anderson (7-9, 4.55) in the second game. After a day off Saturday, Black says he’ll start either German Marquez (14-11, 3.77) or Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85) in Game 3 on Sunday.

