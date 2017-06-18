I went to a Dodgers game the other night.

This is harder than it sounds – it takes a time commitment that many men are unwilling to make to, say, a relationship.

Let’s start with the traffic – Los Angeles is No. 1 in the nation, everyone else is a pretender – so trust me when I tell you that no matter where you happen to be in Southern California, you are always at least 1 hour 15 minutes away from where you need to go; Dodger Stadium is no exception.

(I am reminded of the truest thing I ever heard about my adopted hometown: In L.A., everyone always has to be somewhere else.)

Even if you are already at Dodger Stadium – and I realize this is going to sound as if I should be in a loony bin – you likely are still at least 1 hour 15 minutes from getting in to Dodger Stadium. Don’t question me, just pity me.

Now, if you’re picking somebody up to go to the game, we’re talking, like, a 3:30 p.m. departure – because that’s a 1-hour-15-minute drive, too – so you can arrive at Chavez Ravine in time to park for a 7:10 start. The game then will take 3 ½ hours and you’re still looking at Woodstock-like traffic jams on the way home, which you might reach by 1 in the morning.

That’s a long day’s journey into night for a $7 Dodger Dog and two Yasiel Puig strikeouts.

Of course, if I were a true, stereotypical Angeleno, I would arrive in the third inning and depart in the seventh inning, cutting down my time obligation by 90 minutes or so.

Yes, Angelenos famously come late and leave early for all sporting events.

What’s not as well-known is that L.A. inhabitants even do this for movies – indeed, the theater often fills up after the film begins and theater goers often walk out before the ending.

(This has to ruin something like “Casablanca.” I mean, if you get there late, you don’t even know that Ugarte gave Rick the letters of transit, and if you leave early, you don’t get to hear Rick tell Ilsa, “Here’s looking at you, kid.”)

Anyway, a night at a baseball game should not turn into a night at the opera.

It feels like one of those timeshare deals, where they give you a free dinner but you have to sit through a six-hour sales seminar.

There’s got to be a better way.

[Baseball knows its game are too slow, doesn’t know what to do]

Sure, traffic is traffic, but they need to speed up the game itself. MLB is experimenting with solutions – uh, the automatic intentional walk is like putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg – but it needs to go further.

For instance…

-- Replace the “Star-Spangled Banner” with “Pop Goes the Weasel.”

-- Pitchers can only warm up before the game rather than between every inning.

-- Eliminate the seventh-inning stretch; in fact, eliminate the seventh inning altogether.

-- No starter can be relieved until he throws 125 pitches.

-- Home run batters no longer need to round the bases – just a bat flip and back to the dugout.

-- Bring back the bullpen car to shuttle in relievers.

-- The “infield fly rule” should create two outs.

-- If a batter goes to an 0-2 count against Clayton Kershaw, he is declared out.

-- Outfielders sit in the bullpen rather than the dugout, so they can get to their positions quicker.

-- If game-time temperature is over 90 degrees or under 40 degrees, the contest is reduced to six innings.

-- Anyone caught doing “the wave” will be subject to ejection from the game.

-- If a foul ball is caught on the fly by a fan, the batter is out.

-- If a batter is hit by a pitch, he gets to punch any opposing team member; sure, this one won’t speed up the game, but fans would get a kick out of it!

-- No mound conferences – just text and tweet pitchers.

-- No mound visits at all, except by next-of-kin.

-- Game may end in a tie, and each team is awarded a half point.

-- And, finally, contributed by reader Rick Vernon of Bethesda, Md.: Limit batters per each at-bat to stepping out of the batter’s box twice, tightening batting gloves once and spitting once. But adjusting the crotch? Unlimited. Hey, they’re guys.

Ask The Slouch

Q. Since the Washington Nationals’ bullpen can’t seem to get anyone out, is there really a reason to cover their mouths during mound conferences? (Bill DePuy; Springfield, Va.)

A. That is a courtesy, due to halitosis.

Q. John Wooden once said, “Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” How does The Slouch apply that to his life? (Martin Stein; Seattle)

A. I sleep in.

Q. Was I dreaming or did I actually read that the Jets have also released Don Maynard, Richard Todd and Keyshawn Johnson? (Paul Buch; Guttenberg, N.J.)

A. You were not dreaming – all were remanded to the custody of Bruce Coslet.

Q. When does “The Rick Pitino Story” start filming? Charlie Sheen isn’t getting any younger. (Terry Golden; Vienna, Va.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

You, too, can enter the $1.25 Ask The Slouch Cash Giveaway. Just email asktheslouch@aol.com and, if your question is used, you win $1.25 in cash!