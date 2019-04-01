Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in the AL East in 2018) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West in 2018)

Oakland, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Aaron Brooks (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics went 50-31 on their home field in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 322 total doubles last year.

The Red Sox went 51-30 on the road in 2018. Boston hit 208 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last season. The Athletics won the season series 4-2 in 2018.

Athletics Injuries: None listed.

Red Sox Injuries: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.