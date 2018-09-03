When people talk about Bryce Harper’s down year, they cite his batting average, perceived ebbs and flows of enthusiasm, and various other quantitative and qualitative standards to which so few other players can be held.

But what has been lacking, more than any of that, is his aura, the one that hovered around him for so many years, the one that seemed to guarantee late-game heroics when he had the chance, the one that inspired every other team to plan for him — and mostly around him. The awe-inspiring part of Harper has been gone this season, apparent only in flashes, like in his stunning Home Run Derby win.

But Monday afternoon at Nationals Park, in a game as devoid of offensive magic as they come, he provided a dose with a game-tying, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. He then drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner Michael A. Taylor in the 10th, pushing the Nationals to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals are 69-69.

[Monday’s box score: Nationals 4, Cardinals 3 (10 innings)]

For this team, trying to stiff-arm postseason elimination, September intrigue lies outside the results of games like these, instead with what might be the final weeks of Harper’s Nationals tenure, or Max Scherzer’s pursuit of a third consecutive Cy Young Award. Scherzer continued that chase with seven innings of three-run ball against the recently surging Cardinals.

Scherzer allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning. At this point in the National League Cy Young race, Scherzer can hardly afford to allow any runs, let alone two or more. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom entered the day pitching to a 1.68 ERA, though Scherzer’s strikeout numbers are far and away the best in the league. The race featuring Scherzer, de Grom and Philadelphia righty Aaron Nola will be one of the few things the Nationals will be able to watch with any kind of excitement down the stretch.



Harper acknowledges the crowd after his game-tying homer in the ninth inning. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Still, through four innings, Scherzer had struck out eight, the first of which pushed him over 250 strikeouts for the fifth consecutive season. Only one pitcher has struck out 250 batters in more consecutive seasons than Scherzer: Randy Johnson, who did it in six straight.

Scherzer’s push for another Cy Young ensures some intrigue through the end of September, as does Juan Soto’s push for Rookie of the Year honors. Soto was one of three Nationals to take a walk from Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in the first inning, loading the bases for Wilmer Difo with two outs. He struck out, and the Nationals trailed 2-1 after Trea Turner’s solo homer.

All afternoon, missed chances seemed likely to doom the Nationals. Thanks to Harper’s swings in the ninth and 10th, they didn’t.

Scherzer settled into a rhythm as the innings went on, and he retired 12 straight at one point. That streak ended to lead off the sixth inning when he left an 0-2 fastball out and over the plate, and Yairo Munoz hit it out to right center, an egregious mistake that guaranteed Scherzer’s ERA would rise. If this were still a playoff race, Scherzer’s ERA would feel almost irrelevant. But in his quest to seal his place in the Hall of Fame with four Cy Young Awards — and with little else left to play for this season — numbers like those will matter the rest of the way.

So will his strikeout count, which grew to 260 after he struck out 11 on Monday. The next closest starter in the majors opened Monday with 243. It was Scherzer’s 15th 10-strikeout game of the season in 29 starts. He has struck out at least 10 batters 79 times, most among active pitchers. He passed Dennis Eckersley to move into 45th all-time in strikeouts. Scherzer’s afternoon ended after seven innings in which he allowed three runs on four hits and walked just one, at which time the Nationals still trailed. His ERA grew to 2.28.

Justin Miller bailed them out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth, which kept the deficit manageable entering the ninth. Harper erased it with one swing, his 31st homer of the season, which drove in his 85th and 86th RBI. The 26-year-old has never driven in 100 runs. He has an outside chance to do it for the first time before hitting free agency, a number that would dispute the notion that he is having a down year at all.

Harper has been battling a cough for a week or so now, one that forced him into a vigorous and noticeable fit at first base after he walked early in the game. He had also been struggling, with a .208 average over his past 15 games entering Monday. But when he got ahead of Cardinals closer Bud Norris, then got a fastball, he didn’t miss it. He hadn’t homered since Aug. 14.

Later that inning, Matt Wieters struck out with the bases loaded, squandering a chance to end the game there. In the 10th, Mary Reynolds doubled on a ball bobbled by right fielder Tyler O’Neill, then was replaced by Taylor. Adam Eaton’s bunt single put runners at first and third. Harper ended it with a high flyball to left, after which he walked calmly off first base, only to be piggybacked by Eaton in celebration.

Wins still matter, for now. And Harper’s heroics, rarer though they have been this year, remain worth treasuring as September slides away.