OAKLAND, Calif. — Left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter and the Oakland Athletics have agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.

Buchter more than doubled his 2018 salary of $555,000.

The team announced the deal Thursday, one day before salary figures are exchanged between arbitration-eligible players and their clubs.

Buchter, a key bullpen piece for AL Manager of the Year Bob Melvin, went 6-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 54 games and 39 1/3 innings. He allowed only 2 of 30 inherited runners to score, the lowest percentage in the majors.

The A’s have five other players eligible for arbitration, including big league home run champion Khris Davis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.