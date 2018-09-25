Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69, first in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-78, third in NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-5, 2.74 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Koch (5-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks have dropped their last four ballgames. Arizona has allowed just 3.2 runs per game in Koch’s starts on the year. The Dodgers head into the contest with a one and a half-game lead over the Rockies in the NL West. Los Angeles’ lineup has 169 home runs this year, led by Max Muncy’s mark of 33. In Monday’s game, the Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-4. Clayton Kershaw got the win for Los Angeles, his ninth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 138 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .257 on the year. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging 1.031 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .293 with 169 hits and 33 home runs in 154 games this year for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .724 over his past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs. Diamondbacks: 2-8, .199 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 21 runs.

