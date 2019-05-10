Bullis was a little less than 10 minutes of game time from its third Interstate Athletic Conference title in four years Friday night when lightning was spotted and the game was suspended in Potomac, Md.

The No. 3 Bulldogs went to the locker room, relaxed, hydrated and watched Netflix. When the game resumed nearly two hours later, they survived a fourth-quarter scare from St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and held on for a 13-9 win.

“It means everything,” said senior Bryson Shaw, who scored three goals.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity, and among all the teams I’ve been at Bullis, this team is by far the closest.”

The delay came with ­9:32 remaining and the Bulldogs up 11-7. Once the game restarted, the Saints (15-6) trimmed the margin to three on two occasions but could get no closer despite playing with a man advantage for much of the final five minutes.

Although the Bulldogs lost a five-goal lead in the fourth quarter in their previous two games, there wasn’t any trepidation on the Bullis sideline with time winding down Friday. After eking out an overtime victory over Landon in the semifinals Tuesday and losing to Georgetown Prep in the regular season finale, the Bulldogs displayed the mental toughness to seal the title game, Coach Jeff Bellistri said.

“It was actually a good thing that those happened,” Shaw said. “We had that fire under our butts. We were really disappointed in ourselves coming off the losses. We knew this game was going to take the whole 48 minutes.”

Senior Robert Schain wiped away any doubt with an insurance goal with 24 seconds left. Senior Matt Kelly had four goals.

Senior Jackson Reynolds scored three goals in the third quarter to keep the Saints close, but they ran out of answers for Bullis’s offense.

The Saints will attempt to regain their mojo in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament next week.

Bullis, meanwhile, never gave up a lead in the game and ended its dominating season with an emphatic statement.

“This school has been nothing but good to me,” Shaw said. “I’m going to miss it from the bottom of my heart.”