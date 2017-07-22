Max Scherzer opened Friday’s game by giving up a home run to each of the first three Arizona batters. (Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

After Friday night’s 6-5 walk-off loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals Manager Dusty Baker sighed when asked for his initial reaction to the night’s events.

“Well,” Baker said. “the only thing that counts is the last run. But . . . ”

Baker proceeded to rattle off a list of positives, the kind of thing a manager is supposed to do on nights like these — dutiful deflection and pointed praise. Except the list of “buts,” in this case, was not forced at all.

Enny Romero allowed a leadoff triple in a tie game of the bottom of the ninth that set up a walk-off single by Brandon Drury. That is how the game ended.

But how it got there — with Max Scherzer taking three first-inning metaphorical punches to the face but lasting a few rounds all the same, with the offense slowly marching back on his behalf, with three innings of encouraging work from the sometimes discouraging bullpen — should be taken as positives. The Nationals fell to a mere 19 games over .500 with the loss. Sometimes, even cynics must admit the last run isn’t all that counts.

“The guys battled today, found a way to tie that ballgame. We’re right there,” Scherzer said. “Nothing’s broken here.”

A few hours earlier, Scherzer had looked as broken as he ever has in a Nationals uniform. Had Scherzer thrown a no-hitter, it would have been less surprising than what he did in the first inning Friday night.

David Peralta hit a fastball for a home run to start the game, and that was shocking enough. But home runs have been Scherzer’s vice throughout his time with the Nationals, and Baker had pointed out his improvement on the point before the game. Disciples say the baseball gods punish statements like that. Perhaps Scherzer was simply paying their toll.

When A.J. Pollock homered a few pitches later, that was unbelievable. But in what many consider the second-most hitter-friendly stadium in the majors, things like that can happen now and then.

But when Jake Lamb homered, making the Diamondbacks the first team to start a game with three home runs since the Orioles in May of 2012, the fifth team ever to do it. That third home run climbed into the realm of the incomprehensible. Paul Goldschmidt’s single up the middle, and Jeff Mathis’s RBI single a few batters later punctuated the point.

“They had a great game plan against me,” Scherzer said. “I had four pitches today. I was using them. They beat me.”

Though Scherzer had given up three home runs in a game before, and two home runs in an inning plenty of times, he has hardly lapsed this season — let alone looked utterly beatable. Scherzer gave up more hits in that inning (five) than he did in 13 of his 20 starts entering Friday. He allowed more runs in that inning (four) than he had in 17 of 20. His ERA jumped from 2.01 to 2.21.

After the game, the 2016 Cy Young Award winner insisted his stuff was fine, belaying the inevitable concerns about his health that pop up when someone so consistently dominant looks so utterly beatable. His last few innings eased minds, too, as he settled in, and prevented a total debacle by retiring six straight after that double, then working through a scoreless third and fourth. His evening ended after 98 pitches in five innings; but in that fifth inning, he struck out the side, his seventh, eighth and ninth strikeouts of the worst start of his season.

“When you give your team five innings, you don’t really feel good about five innings. But sometimes, I say this when you have a good game, the last 15 pitches kind of determine how you feel,” Scherzer said. “Well, the last 15 pitches today were good.”

As he held his ground, the Nationals started making up theirs. Daniel Murphy broke an 0-for-12 stretch when he doubled home Bryce Harper in the fourth. Brian Goodwin’s infield chopper and Ryan Raburn’s two-out bloop scored a run each in the fifth. Wilmer Difo blooped home a run in the sixth. Little by little, the Nationals marched back, and for a few innings, the bullpen didn’t budge.

Matt Grace, who has the second-best ERA of relievers who have appeared in at least 20 games for the Nationals this year (3.22), tossed 1 ⅔ scoreless innings in which he struck out four of five batters he faced. Ryan Madson worked into and out of trouble in the eighth, striking out two to work around a double and a walk.

Their efforts kept the Nationals within a run, one they got when Matt Wieters doubled to the gap in left center to put the tying run on third for Difo. He worked the count full after falling behind, then put the ball in play, far enough toward first to tie the game. The Nationals left the go-ahead run at third base to end that inning, their comeback — but not a victory — complete.

So Baker, who was going to use Sean Doolittle in the ninth if the Nationals had a lead, but Romero if they didn’t, chose Romero. When the lefty tried to elevate a fastball to Pollock, it stayed down the middle, then flew out to left center. A few intentional walks and one out later, Drury singled through the right side to end the game.

“I give them credit,” Romero said through team interpreter Octavio Martinez. “They pulled off a win.”

The Nationals nearly did the same, though the odds were against them from the moment Peralta homered to begin the game. Perhaps the game ending in Romero’s hands is a comment on the depth of Baker’s bullpen, which is deeper now than it was a week ago, but still has holes. Most bullpens do.

That the game got to Romero, however, says as much about the Nationals as that final run. Sometimes, the “buts” count, too.