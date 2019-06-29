Austin Voth’s second start wasn’t as strong as his first, and he didn’t get much help from the bullpen. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals’ bullpen, which once was found, looked lost again.

On Saturday afternoon in Comerica Park, the Nationals fell to the Detroit Tigers, 7-5, not because starter Austin Voth put the bullpen in a difficult position — which he did — but because that unit couldn’t execute. The blame lay with familiar faces, including Javy Guerra and Tony Sipp, as well as those usually able to help the Nationals escape, such as Tanner Rainey.

The relievers, familiar culprits from the team’s early-season collapses, sunk the Nationals back to .500 at 41-41, ended their four-game winning streak and tugged them two games out of a National League wild-card spot, pending games to be completed later Saturday.

In the decisive seventh inning, Manager Dave Martinez called on Rainey. The Nationals had just retaken the lead at 5-3 by scoring on a throwing error by Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario and a single by Anthony Rendon. If the score held, Martinez probably would’ve used setup man Wander Suero in the eighth and closer Sean Doolittle in the ninth; both were available after not pitching Friday.

[Last time out: Nats move over .500 and stretch winning streak to four games]

Martinez asked Rainey to navigate the top of the Tigers’ order. Detroit’s lineup has scored the fewest runs in baseball, but Rainey struggled. He walked the Tigers’ first hitter, JaCoby Jones, on seven pitches and their second, Castellanos, on four. Pitching coach Paul Menhart visited the mound before Miguel Cabrera smacked a four-seam fastball into left field as the Tigers crept within 5-4.

To face left-handed cleanup hitter Christin Stewart, Martinez summoned Sipp, but a sacrifice fly tied the score. A pair of singles in the next three at-bats against Sipp gave the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish.

To be fair, the bullpen was put in a difficult position Saturday. After Voth shined in his first start — six innings, two runs, no walks and seven strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday — he struggled in his second. He lacked the same crispness, and his fastball velocity, which shot up to 95 to 96 mph against Atlanta, dipped to his normal 92 to 93. In 4⅓ innings Saturday, baseball’s worst offense tagged him for six hits and three runs. Cabrera’s two-run single against Guerra — on his third (and final) pitch of the day — tied the score at 3.

[Nationals activate Ryan Zimmerman, send Michael A. Taylor to Class AA]

The Nationals had built a 3-0 lead in the fourth with a solo home run from Rendon, an RBI double from Brian Dozier and an RBI single from Victor Robles. The Tigers got one run back in the bottom half before Guerra’s brief appearance ended with left-hander Jonny Venters making his Nationals debut.

The bullpen’s hiccup came as its latest additions seemed to be providing just what it needed. Fernando Rodney breezed through a 1-2-3 inning for his first save Friday, and Venters pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings Saturday after hitting a batter with his first pitch.

Although the magnitude of the meltdown didn’t compare to the one this unit suffered a week earlier in a 13-9 loss to the Braves — the relievers that night recorded as many outs as runs allowed (nine), and Trevor Rosenthal was released the next day — it prompted a question about one of its key figures. After Rainey was charged with three runs without recording an out, in his past five appearances he has allowed seven runs in 3⅔ innings — a 17.18 ERA — with seven walks and six strikeouts.

The Nationals’ bullpen has shown dramatic improvement since it posed an existential threat to the team’s season early. But Saturday it was a reminder of how the past can become the present in a hurry.