San Diego Padres (6-4, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-7, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (1-1, 3.27 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 1.39 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres on Monday at Oracle Park.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last season.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego hit .235 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year. The Giants won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

