Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division games in 2018. New York averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last season.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division play in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.50.

Yankees Injuries: None listed.

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.