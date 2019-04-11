Oakland Athletics (8-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-7, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Brooks (1-1, 4.09 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 7.36 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles went 28-53 on their home field in 2018. Baltimore pitchers had an ERA of 5.19 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.50.

The Athletics went 47-34 on the road in 2018. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.21 last season while striking out 7.6 hitters per game.

