Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy took a two-hitter into the eighth inning, Dwight Smith Jr. homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 Saturday night for a rare win at home.

In a matchup between the team with the best record in the majors and rebuilding, last-place Orioles, Bundy (1-4) was the difference. The right-hander gave up three hits in 7 1/3 innings, struck out four, walked one and hit a batter.

Bundy had lost 11 of 12 decisions since the start of last August and came into this game with a 6.67 ERA over six starts after allowing nine home runs in 28 1/3 innings.

The victory improved Baltimore’s major league-worst home record to 4-11 and dropped the Rays’ road mark to 12-5, still the best the big leagues.

Bundy was pulled after giving up a one-out double to Michael Perez in the eighth. Right-hander Shawn Armstrong got Willy Adames to hit a comebacker, and the pitcher threw the ball over the head of first baseman Chris Davis, seemingly allowing Perez to score.

But home plate umpire Lance Barrett ruled Adames ran inside the first-base line, called him out and sent Perez back to second base. Armstrong then struck out Brandon Lowe to end the inning.

Mychal Givens worked the ninth for his third save.

After Jonathan Villar doubled and scored in the first inning and drove in a run with a force out in the third, Smith led off the fourth with a shot to center off Yonny Chirinos (4-1).

Ryne Stanek was scheduled to start for Tampa Bay, but the threat of rain caused manager Kevin Cash to switch to Chirinos, whom he thought was better suited to handle a delay.

The rain never came, and Chirinos allowed three runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings to absorb his first loss since Aug. 17, 2018, at Boston. He had won eight straight.

FIRST AND FOREMOST

Tampa Bay outscored the opposition 30-10 in the first inning before Baltimore reversed the trend by jumping to a 1-0 lead.

TAKE A BREAK

Light-hitting Orioles shortstop Richie Martin wasn’t in the starting lineup for a third straight game, mostly because of his .183 batting average. Manager Brandon Hyde said he’s seeking to get good pitching matchups for the Rule 5 draft selection, who has been solid in the field but has yet to hit the .200 mark this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: INF Matt Duffy (hamstring tightness) did not have any setbacks in his first rehabilitation game Friday night with Class A Charlotte. “Good day. Three at-bats, 0 for 3, which were not really concerned about,” Cash said. Duffy will play again on Sunday. ... RHP José De León (Tommy John surgery) pitched 1 2/3 innings for Charlotte on Saturday, allowing three runs in his first outing since August 2017. “Once he knocks off the three-inning, the four-inning, the five-inning (appearances), then we’ll decide what we’re going to do,” Cash said. . OF Austin Meadows (thumb) batted against a high-velocity pitching machine and is almost ready for a rehab assignment.

Orioles: RHP Nate Karns (forearm strain) will get a second opinion on the injury Monday. Karns started a rehabilitation assignment last month but stopped throwing and “is still feeling soreness,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Rays: The threat of rain precluded Cash from naming a starter for the series finale Sunday.

Orioles: John Means (3-3, 2.81 ERA) was slated to make his fifth start. When used as an opener, he’s 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA over 18 innings.

