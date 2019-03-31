St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Miller Park.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division play in 2018. Milwaukee averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting .252 as a team.

The Cardinals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. St. Louis averaged 8.5 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

Brewers Injuries: None listed.

Cardinals Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

