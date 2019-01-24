DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera and Michael Fulmer expect to be ready for the start of spring training.

The two Detroit standouts sound pleased with their progress after injuries interrupted the 2018 season. Cabrera played only 38 games before season-ending biceps surgery. Fulmer has dealt with knee issues.

The Tigers are holding their annual winter caravan this week, and both Cabrera and Fulmer were in attendance Thursday. The 35-year-old Cabrera says he’s feeling great and hopes he can stay healthy all season. He’s played more than 130 games just once in the past four years.

Fulmer says he’s looked into some mechanical issues that may have caused his knee problems.

