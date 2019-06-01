Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners’ Tommy Milone during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Seattle. (John Froschauer/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout homered late, Andrew Heaney struck out 10 and the Los Angeles Angels overcame two home runs by Edwin Encarnacion and beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 Saturday.

Calhoun’s second home run of the series broke a 3-3 tie and helped overcome Encarnacion’s 34th multi-home run game. The Mariners’ designated hitter tied the game in the sixth inning with a two-run shot, his second of the game and 15th this season.

César Puello beat out a slow roller to third in the eighth inning that chased reliever Brandon Brennan (2-3). Two outs later, Calhoun homered on a 3-2 pitch to give the Angels a 5-3 lead.

Trout added an insurance run in the ninth with his 14th home run of the season.

Seattle’s Tommy Milone started the game with a walk of David Fletcher and Albert Pujols took advantage, sending a two-run homer to left field for an early two-run lead. Fletcher doubled to lead off the third inning and Puello hit an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Heaney made that lead stand up for five innings. At one point, he retired 10 straight batters. He also struck out four straight, including the Seattle side in the second. But Encarnacion did him in with a solo homer in the fourth to left field and the two-run shot in the sixth. Heaney got out of the inning with two straight strikeouts, but was replaced to start the seventh.

Cam Bedrosian (2-3) earned the win in relief and Hansel Robles earned his seventh save. Bedrosian, Ty Buttrey and Robles each pitched one inning of relief with one strikeout.

BRUCE RUMORS

Mariners first baseman Jay Bruce found himself in the familiar position of being the subject of trade rumors Saturday, one day after he hit his 300th career home run. Bruce was not in the lineup, but said he knows nothing more than what he’s read on the internet about reports Philadelphia is interested in the 32-year-old, 10-year veteran. Bruce was held out of the game with Mariners manager Scott Servais joking that he’d spent the night partying after becoming the eighth active player with 300 home runs and 300 doubles.

“I have no news honestly,” Bruce said. “I have nothing to speak on other than what’s put out on the internet. Everyone probably knows that I’m available via trade. So that’s still where we are honestly. I wouldn’t try to fleece you guys.”

KIKUCHI’S DAY OFF

Seattle has decided to have Yusei Kikuchi skip his scheduled start Tuesday against Houston as part of the plan to strategically rest the Japanese lefthander during his rookie season. Seattle manager Scott Servais was not sure whether Kikuchi will miss a full turn or return somewhere earlier in the rotation. He also wasn’t sure who would be called up to take Kikuchi’s start.

Kikuchi has given up 10 hits in each of his last two starts, lasting just 3 1/3 innings in each loss.

“He got hit a little bit, you know,” Servais said. “Oakland was on him pretty good. Texas was on him pretty good the other day. But when his stuff is right, when he’s locating the ball, he’s really good. And we’ve seen a lot more good than bad.”

UP NEXT

Angels: Top pitching prospect LHP Jose Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) has been called up and will make his major league debut Sunday, though manager Brad Ausmus had not decided Saturday whether that would be as a starter or in relief of an opener.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (5-5, 3.96 ERA) tries to stop the 0-5 streak he’s been riding since starting the season 5-0.

