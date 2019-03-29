CLEVELAND — Free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a minor league contract.

Maybin, who turns 32 next week, hit .163 with one RBI in 48 plate appearances during spring training with the San Francisco Giants, who released him on March 23. The Indians, who remain somewhat unsettled in their outfield, announced the deal Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus.

A first-round pick by Detroit in 2005, Maybin split last season between Miami and Seattle. He batted .249 with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases over 129 games. He played on Houston’s World Series championship team in 2017.

Maybin gives Cleveland some depth and another potential option early in the season as manager Terry Francona tries different outfield combinations. In Thursday’s season opener, Jake Bauers started in left, Leonys Martin in center and Tyler Naquin in right.

The Indians are rebuilding their outfield after choosing not to re-sign All-Star Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisennall and others. The club is also waiting for Bradley Zimmer to return from shoulder surgery that limited him to 34 games last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.