DETROIT — Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Friday night.

Marcell Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. The Cardinals hold a slim lead for the second NL wild-card spot.

The Tigers won their third in a row.

Rookie Victor Reyes singled off Jordan Hicks (3-4) with one out and Candelario followed with a drive into the Tigers’ bullpen in left.

Detroit closer Shane Greene (3-6) worked a scoreless ninth.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out seven and gave up both of Ozuna’s homers.



Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario celebrates hitting a two-run walk-off home run with third base coach Dave Clark (25) during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Detroit won 5-3. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Cardinals starter Austin Gomber gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in six-plus innings, striking out six.

Ozuna led off the second with his 19th homer, much to the delight of the large contingent of Cardinals fans. The Tigers made it 1-all in the bottom of the inning on Dawel Lugo’s RBI groundout.

Ozuna connected again to begin the fourth. He also hit two home runs against Washington on Tuesday.

The Cardinals took a 3-1 lead in the fifth when Kolten Wong doubled, took third when Norris balked and scored on Francisco Pena’s sacrifice fly.

Gomber retired the first two batters in the bottom half, but Reyes beat out a bunt single and the Tigers loaded the bases on Candelario’s base hit and Niko Goodrum’s walk. Nicholas Castellanos lined a tying, two-run single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina is expected to miss the three-game series in Detroit with a hamstring injury.

THROWBACK WEEKEND

The Tigers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1968 World Series win over the Cardinals during the weekend series. Five players from the 1968 team threw out first pitches on Friday, and a ceremony will be held before Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT

The teams continue the series Saturday night. Matthew Boyd (9-12, 4.24) will start for the Tigers against Jack Flaherty (8-6, 2.83).

