Texas Rangers (67-93, fifth in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-73, third in AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (0-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Mariners: James Paxton (11-6, 3.85 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 199 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes the field after Robinson Cano knocked four hits against Texas Friday. The Mariners are 15-12 in Paxton’s starts this year. Seattle has a collective .254 batting average on the season, led by Jean Segura’s .301 mark. Texas’ lineup has 176 home runs this year, Joey Gallo paces them with 40 homers. The Mariners won Friday’s contest 12-6. Wade LeBlanc picked up his ninth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar is batting .253 with a .334 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage in 144 games this season for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has three home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .629 over his past 10 games for Texas. Mitch Haniger has 26 home runs and 92 RBIs this year for the Mariners. Dee Gordon has a .242 batting average, eight hits and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 22 runs. Mariners: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

