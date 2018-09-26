Oakland Athletics (95-63, second in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (86-71, third in AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Edwin Jackson (6-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (8-13, 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Robinson Cano has been as good as it gets for Seattle as of late. He’s batting .480 with 12 hits and two home runs in the past week. The Mariners have gone 11-16 in Hernandez’s starts this season. Seattle is hitting .255 as a team this year, Jean Segura’s mark of .303 paces the team. The Athletics have gone 36-36 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s lineup has 176 home runs this season, led by Khris Davis’ mark of 46. The Mariners won Tuesday’s contest 10-8. Alex Colome picked up his seventh win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 98 runs and 68 RBIs for the A’s this season. Stephen Piscotty has 10 hits and is batting .278 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Mitch Haniger has 26 home runs and 91 RBIs on the year for the Mariners. Dee Gordon has a .242 batting average, eight hits and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs. Mariners: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs.

___

