New York Mets’ Robinson Cano, left, reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the MLB baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Robinson Canó felt comforted. So did Mets manager Mickey Callaway.

New York’s second baseman likely will miss a couple of games with a swollen left hand, yet he was happy an MRI taken Monday was negative. Canó was hit on the outside of his hand by a pitch from Milwaukee left-hander Gio González in the first inning of Sunday’s 5-2 win.

“Big exhale,” Callaway said. “You hold your breath for a minute about these kind of things, and maybe for 12 hours, while you figure out what’s going on.”

Canó’s hand was swollen about 25 percent larger than normal, and he was not in the starting lineup for Monday’s series opener against Cincinnati.

“It’s a huge relief,” he said. “It is scary.”

Canó’s right hand was broken last May 13 when hit by a pitch from Detroit’s Blaine Hardy, a layoff that became lengthier when he was suspended for 80 games following a positive drug test.

“I didn’t feel the same on this one, but you never know, it can be a small fracture,” Canó said.

Canó thought he might be able to play as early as Tuesday but was not sure. He was going to attempt to swing a bat later Monday. When he returns, he might try to use protective equipment.

“I’ve got to wear something, for sure,” he said.

Cano is batting .270 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

New York batters have been hit 17 times, second-most in the major leagues behind the Chicago Cubs’ 20.

“There was a long time where you kind of got away from throwing inside, up an in. It used to be they were throwing at your head up and in to get you off the plate,” Callaway said. “Maybe teams are just feeling like they need to re-establish the inside part of the plate again.”

Notes: LHP Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) threw a bullpen session Monday. He is eligible to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, but the Mets likely will wait until Wednesday at the earliest, Callaway said.

