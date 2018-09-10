Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles, left, slides home to score against St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game on a double by Adam Eaton, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game because of a hamstring problem.

The Cardinals held the second NL wild-card spot going into Monday night’s game at home against Pittsburgh.

The nine-time All-Star felt tightness in his left hamstring while running the bases on Wednesday in Washington.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is hoping Molina can return sometime during the current seven-game homestand.

“I wish I had a definitive date,” Shildt said. “I can tell you he’s been making positives strides and everything is encouraging.”

Molina is hitting .273 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs.

Carson Kelly replaced Molina in the lineup against the Pirates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.