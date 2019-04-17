St. Louis Cardinals (9-8, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (0-0, 5.28 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-1, 10.05 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 10-2 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 34 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with nine, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Cardinals are 4-6 against division opponents. St. Louis has hit 28 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with seven, averaging one every nine at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .800. Yasmani Grandal is 17-for-33 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 12 extra base hits and is batting .309. Marcell Ozuna is 12-for-37 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (right shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (hamstring tightness).

