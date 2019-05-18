St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter watches his RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Paul DeJong homered and had a season-high four RBIs, Matt Carpenter’s opposite-field double off the very top of the outfield wall ignited a decisive inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 8-2 on Saturday, getting their first victory over the Rangers since the 2011 World Series.

Carpenter was initially given a two-run homer in the fifth after his drive hit the wide pad atop the 14-foot left field wall, bounced up and then came back down into the field of play. That was changed to an RBI double on replay review after the Rangers challenged. It was still the first run in a five-run outburst.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain delayed the start of Saturday’s scheduled midafternoon game by 2 hours, 11 minutes. There was no more rain until the game finished in a downpour that started when the Rangers were batting in the ninth.

The Cardinals had lost seven regular season games in a row against Texas since their World Series title eight years ago. They were swept in three-game home series in 2013 and 2016, and lost the opener of this series Friday night in what was St. Louis’ first regular season game in Arlington since June 13, 2004 — a gap of 5,451 games.

St. Louis had lost three in a row and 12 of 15 games. The Rangers had scored 29 runs in a three-game winning streak.

Cardinals rookie right-hander Dakota Hudson (3-3) struck out five and allowed two runs over six innings.

Ariel Jurado (1-2) had Carpenter picked off after the overturned call in the fifth, but second baseman Rougned Odor dropped the ball for an error. The Rangers starter was done after walking the next batter.

DeJong, who drove in a run with a groundout in the third and hit his eighth homer in the ninth, greeted reliever Jeanmar Gómez with a two-run double into the left field corner that made it 4-0. After another walk, José Martínez had an RBI single, and a groundout by Yadier Molina sent home another run.

Ronald Guzmán led off the Rangers fifth with a single and scored on a double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who later came home on groundout by Willie Calhoun, who has six RBIs in four games since being called up by the Rangers earlier this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: SS Danny Santana was hit by a fastball on his right ankle when batting in the ninth inning. He was lifted for a pinch-runner before Guzmán grounded into a game-ending double play.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.34 ERA), the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick in 2014, is 2-8 with a 4.94 ERA in 16 career starts when facing an opponent for the first time.

Rangers: LHP Drew Smyly (0-3, 6.85) is still looking for his first MLB win since 2016, before his Tommy John surgery in July 2017. He has never pitched against St. Louis.

___

