Max Scherzer wipes away the sweat as he works into the seventh inning of the Nationals’ 5-1 loss to the Cardinals. Washington has dropped six of seven to fall to 12-17. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The groundball bounded toward Carter Kieboom in the eighth inning and offered an escape. The Washington Nationals trailed by three, a lead not insurmountable, and the rookie shortstop had a chance to send his team back to the dugout right then.

It probably should have been a routine inning-ending double play. But it wasn’t. In an apt summary of Wednesday night at Nationals Park, the ball bounced off the shortstop’s glove and trickled away as the final run crossed the plate in the Nationals’ 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals began play Wednesday believing the calendar offered them a sense of hope. The first day of May meant the disappointments of a 12-16 March and April were behind them. Last season, the Nationals bounced back from a disappointing April with a 20-7 month.

On Tuesday, after another loss, Manager Dave Martinez found out the next day was May 1. He sighed, saying, “I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

On Wednesday afternoon, it mattered a little less the Nationals had lost eight of 11. It mattered a little less the Cardinals had beaten them by brawn and brain in the first two games of the series. It mattered a little less that the team scratched its best healthy hitter, Juan Soto, from the lineup about an hour before first pitch with back spasms.

[Nationals’ Juan Soto sits against Cardinals with back spasms]

All the frustrations of the season’s first month — bullpen blowups, little things becoming big problems, significant injuries to three starting infielders — softened. The Nationals had a new month on the calendar and their ace, Max Scherzer, on the mound and just 3½ games between them and the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

It took four hitters for hope to bow to reality.

In the first, after Scherzer allowed a pair of one-out singles, Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna lined a four-seamer into right field. Victor Robles, who because of Soto’s absence was making his fourth appearance in right this season, misread the ball off the bat. Robles tried to erase his hesitation with a dive, but the ball bounced in front of him and skipped by as Ozuna chugged into second with an RBI double.

The next hitter, Jose Martinez, grounded a change-up sharply up the middle and Kieboom, making his sixth start, tried to avoid Ozuna on the base paths. The ball rolled into center as Cardinals scampered. Two plays Washington should have made but didn’t staked St. Louis a 3-0 lead before the home team got a chance to bat.

Scherzer settled, retiring 14 of the next 16 hitters. He navigated around a pair of one-out jams — first and second in the sixth, first and third in the seventh — but the Nationals’ offense offered little, a recurring theme in Scherzer starts. In five of his six outings, Washington has scored three or fewer runs.

[Boswell: Baseball measures teams and players during ‘dark times.’ The Nats are getting sized up.]

Yan Gomes led off the sixth with a double. The average number of runs scored by a team that starts an inning this way is 1.1. Then Kieboom struck out for the eighth time in 24 major league plate appearances. Wilmer Difo popped out to third. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor crushed a flyball to the warning track in left field, but Ozuna jumped in front of the bullpen door for the final out. By the end of Wednesday night, the Nationals had scored in three of their 27 innings against the Cardinals for a total of six runs.

When Scherzer departed after seven, escaping his final jam, he flexed and yelled to himself once on the mound and again on the way to the dugout. It was a sign of life. But then the Nationals’ bullpen buckled, its scoreless innings streak snapped at 16. The defense turned in arguably its worst performance of the season.

In the end, the optimism of a new month was gone, a sixth loss in seven games was in the books, and May felt a lot like April.