San Francisco Giants (72-83, fourth in NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (86-69, third in NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Giants: Andrew Suarez (7-11, 4.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (16-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis can ensure a series sweep over San Francisco with a win. The Cardinals have gone 22-8 in Mikolas’ starts this year. St. Louis’ lineup is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna paces the team with 85 RBIs. The Giants have dropped their last three ballgames. San Francisco gives up 2.9 runs per game when Suarez takes the hill. In Saturday’s game, the Cardinals defeated the Giants 5-4. Carlos Martinez got the win for St. Louis, his eighth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford is hitting .256 with 131 hits and 13 home runs in 144 games this year for the Giants. Aramis Garcia has 11 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for San Francisco. Matt Carpenter is batting .262 with a .361 on-base percentage and .532 slugging percentage in 149 games this season for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong has 12 hits and is batting .316 over his past 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored by four runs. Cardinals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by three runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports