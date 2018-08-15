St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hangs his head after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in St. Louis. Carpenter left the game. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter left the Cardinals’ game Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals after being hit on the hand by a pitch from Matt Grace in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Carpenter was removed as a precaution and X-rays were negative.

Carpenter was replaced by Patrick Wisdom.

Before leaving, Carpenter extended his on-base streak to 33 games. He has 17 homers and 30 RBIs during the run.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.