St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez wipes his face after giving up a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

Martinez, who has dropped his last two starts, has a right oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Friday, a day after Martinez struggled through five innings in a 9-6 loss to the Cubs.

“It’s possible in a different situation we would have held off on the DL and seen how he reacted,” general manager Michael Girsch said. “But given the doubleheader and just the innings we’re going to need, we decided to go ahead and make a move. We hope it’s only one start.”

St. Louis also activated right-hander Miles Mikolas from the paternity list and recalled reliever John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis. Right-hander Luke Weaver was brought up from Memphis to serve as the 26th man for the day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals created a roster spot when they optioned reliever Matt Bowman to Triple-A Memphis following their 18-5 win on Friday.

Weaver is to start Game 1 of the doubleheader. Mikolas is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale.

