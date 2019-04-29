WASHINGTON — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has been activated from the 10-day injured list after missing one start with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

Wacha was scheduled to pitch the Cardinals’ series opener at the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Wacha is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four appearances this season. He last pitched April 17, then went on the IL two days later.

The Cardinals made room on the roster for Wacha by optioning rookie righty Ryan Helsley to Triple-A Memphis.

Helsley made his major league debut April 16 and pitched in relief three times, with a 2.84 ERA across 6 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.