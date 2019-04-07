ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have sent struggling pitcher Alex Reyes to Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals made the move before Sunday’s game against San Diego.

Reyes had Tommy John surgery in February 2017 and suffered a torn lat strain on May 30, 2018. The 24-year-old righty pitched just once in the majors last year, giving up three hits and two walks in four innings.

Reyes has had trouble this year getting his control up to what he called “game speed.” He is 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in four appearances, allowing five earned runs and walking six in three innings.

“We need to get him touches,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said.

The return to Memphis will give him some, “structure,” according to Shildt. It also provides Reyes a chance to work on his repertoire.

Shildt said he had an open conversation with Reyes on Saturday discussing his outings and the things he needs to work on to be successful.

Reyes is expected to pitch several two-inning stints.

