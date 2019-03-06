TAMPA, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took another step in his comeback from left knee surgery in December by catching opening-day starter Miles Mikolas in a camp game Wednesday.

Molina, a nine-time All-Star, took part in a game played at the team’s complex in Jupiter, Florida, that included players that didn’t travel for the Cardinals’ 9-5 road win over the New York Yankees.

“Yadi caught Miles, threw a couple guys out, took his at-bats, so favorable positive day back on the ranch so to speak,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said in Tampa, Florida. “They got their work in. It’s a good day for the Cardinals.”

The 36-year-old Molina has not played in a spring training game. He has averaged 133 games behind the plate over the past three seasons.

Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and was an NL All-Star last season.

