St. Louis Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler hits a single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer to drive in Tyler O’Neill during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Dexter Fowler’s difficult season has taken another downturn as the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder has sustained a broken left foot.

Fowler was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday night’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Second baseman Kolten Wong was activated from the 10-day DL.

Fowler was removed in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 7-6 loss to the Pirates. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Fowler was injured earlier in the game when he fouled a ball off the foot.

Fowler is hitting just .180 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games during the second year of an $82.5-million, five-year contract.

Wong had been out since July 22 with left knee inflammation. He is hitting .216 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 91 games.

