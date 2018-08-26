St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter gestures to the dugout after his RBI-double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

DENVER — Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis Cardinals record with four doubles Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

The only other time a Cardinals player had four doubles in a game was Joe “Ducky” Medwick on Aug. 4, 1937, against the Boston Bees.

Carpenter doubled twice as part of a six-run first inning, had another in the third and lined his fourth double of the afternoon in the seventh.

The Cardinals first baseman entered the day with 34 doubles this season. He also has 34 homers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.